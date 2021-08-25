AFL Confirms Committment to 2023 International Cup

After postponing the originally scheduled IC20 tournament to 2021 and then later indicating the tournament would be likely held in 2022 or 2023, the AFL has now confirmed they have set their sites on hosting the tournament in 2023.

While giving no further details as to whether the event would still be hosted on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, it at least provides some certainty to players and organisations as to the likely timeline, and indeed that the AFL still intends to continue to hold the tournament.

AFL Executive General Manager Game Development Andrew Dillon, said it was important to provide certainty for International participants and stakeholders

"Given the challenges around the reopening of borders and need for international teams and organizers to proceed with planning the International Cup, we have made a decision that 2023 is the ideal year in which to host the next event."

"The International Cup remains a key aspect of the game's growth overseas and the scheduling of the event in 2023 returns us to our original 3-year schedule. We know it has been frustrating for teams to prepare for the event alongside Covid and we appreciate the patience shown by all of our international players."



"We encourage our affiliates, where possible, to continue work towards the return of footy to the field, hosting national championships and competing in other major regional events, in preparation for the International cup."



"We thank your participants around the world who remained passionate about developing the game and look forward to welcoming you to Australia in 2023."