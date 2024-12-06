Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

Welcome to World Footy News Wednesday, February 19 2025 @ 06:25 am ACDT

WFN Rankings for Women's Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points

  • Tuesday, February 04 2025 @ 10:14 pm ACDT
  • Contributed by:
  • Views: 1,606
Asia

Asia Cup 9's Women Rankings. Round 1 matches.

 

Please note: All nations start with 40.00 Rating Points.

   Scores  Home  Plus 40 Total  
 CountryGBPStart PtsAdvGapChangeWinIC BonusChangeFinish Pts 
 2024 Asia Cup 9's Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam      
06/12/24             
Rd 1Cambodia8105840 0.001.5002.2504.5003.0043.00 
 Indonesia02240 0.00-1.500-2.250-4.500-3.0037.00 
 Thailand171311540 0.001.5002.2504.5003.0043.00 
 China00040 0.00-1.500-2.250-4.500-3.0037.00 
Rd 2Cambodia161010643.00 -6.000.6000.9001.8001.8044.80
 China01137.00 6.00-0.600-0.900-1.800-1.8035.20
 Thailand1358343.00 -6.000.6000.9001.8001.8044.80
 Indonesia00037.00 6.00-0.600-0.900-1.800-1.8035.20
             

Note: +40 point win calculations evident in all Rd 1 & Rd 2 matches.

IC Bonus included as Asia Cup 9's  regional tournament replaced IC 2024.

 

Non + 40 point win calculations shown below
Rd 3Cambodia724444.80 0.001.500 3.0003.0047.80 
 Thailand261844.80 0.00-1.500 -3.000-3.0041.80 
 Indonesia855335.20 0.001.5002.2504.5003.0038.20 
 China10635.20 0.00-1.500-2.250-4.500-3.0032.20 
Rankings as at end of Round 3.
 RankCountryPointsLast Played
 1Cambodia47.80- 3
 2Thailand41.80- 3
 3Indonesia38.20- 3
 4China32.20- 3
       
       End of Round 3   
       