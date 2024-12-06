WFN Rankings for Women's Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points
- Tuesday, February 04 2025 @ 10:14 pm ACDT
- Contributed by: Cam Homes
- Views: 1,606
Asia Cup 9's Women Rankings. Round 1 matches.
Please note: All nations start with 40.00 Rating Points.
|Scores
|Home
|Plus 40
|Total
|Country
|G
|B
|P
|Start Pts
|Adv
|Gap
|Change
|Win
|IC Bonus
|Change
|Finish Pts
|2024 Asia Cup 9's Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam
|06/12/24
|Rd 1
|Cambodia
|8
|10
|58
|40
|0.00
|1.500
|2.250
|4.500
|3.00
|43.00
|Indonesia
|0
|2
|2
|40
|0.00
|-1.500
|-2.250
|-4.500
|-3.00
|37.00
|Thailand
|17
|13
|115
|40
|0.00
|1.500
|2.250
|4.500
|3.00
|43.00
|China
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0.00
|-1.500
|-2.250
|-4.500
|-3.00
|37.00
|Rd 2
|Cambodia
|16
|10
|106
|43.00
|-6.00
|0.600
|0.900
|1.800
|1.80
|44.80
|China
|0
|1
|1
|37.00
|6.00
|-0.600
|-0.900
|-1.800
|-1.80
|35.20
|Thailand
|13
|5
|83
|43.00
|-6.00
|0.600
|0.900
|1.800
|1.80
|44.80
|Indonesia
|0
|0
|0
|37.00
|6.00
|-0.600
|-0.900
|-1.800
|-1.80
|35.20
Note: +40 point win calculations evident in all Rd 1 & Rd 2 matches.
IC Bonus included as Asia Cup 9's regional tournament replaced IC 2024.
Non + 40 point win calculations shown below
|Rd 3
|Cambodia
|7
|2
|44
|44.80
|0.00
|1.500
|3.000
|3.00
|47.80
|Thailand
|2
|6
|18
|44.80
|0.00
|-1.500
|-3.000
|-3.00
|41.80
|Indonesia
|8
|5
|53
|35.20
|0.00
|1.500
|2.250
|4.500
|3.00
|38.20
|China
|1
|0
|6
|35.20
|0.00
|-1.500
|-2.250
|-4.500
|-3.00
|32.20
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|Last
|Played
|1
|Cambodia
|47.80
|-
|3
|2
|Thailand
|41.80
|-
|3
|3
|Indonesia
|38.20
|-
|3
|4
|China
|32.20
|-
|3
|End of Round 3