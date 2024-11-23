WFN World Rankings 2024 Latest News
- Wednesday, February 05 2025 @ 10:58 am ACDT
- Contributed by: Cam Homes
- Views: 1,640
WFN World Rankings November 2024 post Pacific Cup.
This update will hopefully be easier to read than the post of 13th Dedember 2024. it also has corrected an error that had been carried through from a couple of years ago. eg an mistake in accounting for a plus 40 point win.
Below is the match results and rating points exchanges for the finals of Pacific Cup.
Note: No points exchange in New Zealand v Fiji match as Rating Gap exceeds +/- 10.00 points.
|Scores
|Home
|Plus 40
|Total
|Country
|G
|B
|P
|Start Pts
|Adv
|Gap
|Change
|Win
|IC Bonus
|Change
|Finish Pts
|23/11/24
|2024 Pacific Cup Maroochydore, Queensland Australia
|3rd Place P/O
|New zealand
|16
|4
|100
|54.02
|-16.00
|-0.901
|0.000
|0.000
|0.00
|54.02
|Fiji
|5
|6
|36
|38.01
|16.00
|0.901
|0.000
|0.000
|0.00
|38.01
|Grand Final
|Papua New Guinea
|10
|1
|61
|63.79
|-8.75
|0.187
|0.280
|0.560
|0.56
|64.35
|Nauru
|2
|7
|19
|55.04
|8.75
|-0.187
|-0.280
|-0.560
|-0.56
|54.48
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|Last
|Played
|1
|Australia
|1
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|64.35
|2
|43
|3
|Ireland
|56.03
|3
|77
|4
|Nauru
|54.48
|4
|36
|5
|New Zealand
|54.02
|5
|47
|6
|Great Britain
|52.39
|6
|79
|7
|United States
|49.35
|7
|57
|8
|Denmark
|47.45
|8
|51
|9
|South Africa
|46.61
|9
|32
|10
|France
|45.59
|10
|33
|11
|Canada
|Filed under: Oceania
