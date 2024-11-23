Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

WFN World Rankings 2024 Latest News

  • Wednesday, February 05 2025 @ 10:58 am ACDT
Oceania

WFN World Rankings November 2024 post Pacific Cup.

This update will hopefully be easier to read than the post of 13th Dedember 2024. it also has corrected an error that had been carried through from a couple of years ago. eg an mistake in accounting for a plus 40 point win.

Below is the match results and rating points exchanges for the finals of Pacific Cup.

Note: No points exchange in New Zealand v Fiji match as Rating Gap exceeds +/- 10.00 points.

      Scores     Home     Plus 40   Total    
  Country G B P Start Pts Adv Gap Change Win IC Bonus Change Finish Pts  
23/11/24 2024 Pacific Cup Maroochydore, Queensland Australia          
3rd Place P/O New zealand 16 4 100 54.02   -16.00 -0.901 0.000 0.000 0.00 54.02  
  Fiji 5 6 36 38.01   16.00 0.901 0.000 0.000 0.00 38.01  
                           
Grand Final Papua New Guinea 10 1 61 63.79   -8.75 0.187 0.280 0.560 0.56 64.35  
  Nauru 2 7 19 55.04   8.75 -0.187 -0.280 -0.560 -0.56 54.48  
Rank Country Points Last   Played
1 Australia   1    
2 Papua New Guinea 64.35 2   43
3 Ireland 56.03 3   77
4 Nauru 54.48 4   36
5 New Zealand 54.02 5   47
6 Great Britain 52.39 6   79
7 United States 49.35 7   57
8 Denmark 47.45 8   51
9 South Africa 46.61 9   32
10 France 45.59 10   33
11 Canada
