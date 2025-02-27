Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

World Footy's Best and Fairest: April Munn

  • Thursday, February 27 2025 @ 01:47 pm ACDT
North America

April Munn is the current president of USAFL. April has been playing footy across the world including stints in Australia in the NTFL, VFLW and VAFA and representing the USA Freedom. It was great to chat with April about the direction USAFL is going and her past experiences.

