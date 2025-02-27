World Footy's Best and Fairest: April Munn
April Munn is the current president of USAFL. April has been playing footy across the world including stints in Australia in the NTFL, VFLW and VAFA and representing the USA Freedom. It was great to chat with April about the direction USAFL is going and her past experiences.
