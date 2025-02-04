Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

WFN Rankings for Women's Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points

  Tuesday, February 04 2025 @ 10:37 pm ACDT
Asia

WFN Rankings for Asia Cup 9'sWomen Finals Rounds & Grand finl. 

      Scores     Home     Plus 40   Total    
  Country G B P Start Pts Adv Gap Change Win IC Bonus Change Finish Pts  
  2024 Asia Cup 9's Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam            
 
Finals Rd 1                          
1st v 4th  Cambodia 15 14 104 47.80   15.60 3.840 0.000 0.000 0.00 47.80  
  China 0 1 1 32.20   -15.60 -3.840 0.000 0.000 0.00 32.20  
2nd v3rd Thailand 8 11 59 41.80   3.60 2.040   4.080 3.00 44.80  
  Indonesia 0 1 1 38.20   -3.60 -2.040   -4.080 -3.00 35.20  
Finals Rd 2                          
3rd-4th P/O Indonesia 6 2 40 35.20   3.00 1.950 2.925 5.850 3.00 38.20  
  China   0 0 32.20   -3.00 -1.950 -2.925 -5.850 -3.00 29.20  
Grand Final Thailand 2 11 23 44.80   3.00 1.950   3.900 3.00 47.80  
  Cambodia 2 0 12 47.80   -3.00 -1.950   -3.900 -3.00 44.80  
                           
               
WFN Rankings for Asia Cup 9's Women 2024.
    Rank Country Points Last   Played  
  p 1 Thailand 47.80 2   5  
  q 2 Cambodia 44.80 1   5  
