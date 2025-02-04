WFN Rankings for Women's Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points
- Tuesday, February 04 2025 @ 10:37 pm ACDT
- Contributed by: Cam Homes
- Views: 1,614
WFN Rankings for Asia Cup 9'sWomen Finals Rounds & Grand finl.
|Scores
|Home
|Plus 40
|Total
|Country
|G
|B
|P
|Start Pts
|Adv
|Gap
|Change
|Win
|IC Bonus
|Change
|Finish Pts
|2024 Asia Cup 9's Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam
|Finals Rd 1
|1st v 4th
|Cambodia
|15
|14
|104
|47.80
|15.60
|3.840
|0.000
|0.000
|0.00
|47.80
|China
|0
|1
|1
|32.20
|-15.60
|-3.840
|0.000
|0.000
|0.00
|32.20
|2nd v3rd
|Thailand
|8
|11
|59
|41.80
|3.60
|2.040
|4.080
|3.00
|44.80
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|1
|38.20
|-3.60
|-2.040
|-4.080
|-3.00
|35.20
|Finals Rd 2
|3rd-4th P/O
|Indonesia
|6
|2
|40
|35.20
|3.00
|1.950
|2.925
|5.850
|3.00
|38.20
|China
|0
|0
|32.20
|-3.00
|-1.950
|-2.925
|-5.850
|-3.00
|29.20
|Grand Final
|Thailand
|2
|11
|23
|44.80
|3.00
|1.950
|3.900
|3.00
|47.80
|Cambodia
|2
|0
|12
|47.80
|-3.00
|-1.950
|-3.900
|-3.00
|44.80
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|Last
|Played
|p
|1
|Thailand
|47.80
|2
|5
|q
|2
|Cambodia
|44.80
|1
|5
|3
|Indonesia
