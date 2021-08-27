Tohill returns to Ireland to resume studies

Collingwood defender Anton Tohill has made the decision to part ways with Collingwood to resume his medical degree.Tohill put his medical studies on hold to see out three campaigns in the black and white. Unable to defer his studies any further the 21-year-old will return to Ireland. Tohill arrived at the Pies in 2018 and developed his craft at VFL level before making his senior debut in round 19 against Port Adelaide this year.Tohill was Collingwood’s ninth and final debutant for the 2021 campaign.Collingwood GM of Football, Graham Wright, wished the Irishman well in his departure.“Since Anton arrived at the club he has displayed great enthusiasm, patience and dedication to his game, which in turn was rewarded with an AFL appearance this year,” Wright said.“Although his stay has been shorter than planned, we appreciate his intentions to resume his studies and return home.“I’d like to thank Anton for his input to the Collingwood Football Club and wish him the best with his future endeavours.”