Lions Rule Nauru Footy

In another Covid-19 dominated year that has played havoc with footy competitions around the world, it was pleasing that the AFL Nauru season was completed with the finals of all three grades completed last weekend.

Image Left: AFL Nauru Facebook

The Lions won the A-Grade Division of the Digicel Cup defeating the Tigers by 53 points at Linkbelt Oval. Tiiana Waidabu, veteran of Nauru footy and national representative with the Nauru Chiefs at the 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2017 International Cups, was best on ground in the Grand Final.

Panzer were B-Grade Premiers and Tigers took out the C Grade.

AFL Nauru is now calling for players to register for this year's AFL Nauru Women's Digicel Cup competiton which will begin on September 25th.

RESULTS

A-Grade

GF: Lions 15-11-101 def Tigers 7-6-48

Best on Ground GF: Tiana Waidabu

Season Best & Fairest: Bagewa Detudamo

Season Leading Goal Kicker: Namo Daniel

B-Grade

GF: Panzer 12-10-82 def Tigers 11-11-77

Best on Ground GF: Zichri Temaki

Season Best & Fairest: Jarmen Pole

Season Leading Goal Kicker: Sradabob Bingham

C-Grade

GF: Tigers 8-6-54 def UB 4-3-27

Best on Ground GF: Marko Agir

Season Best & Fairest: Karl Hartman

Season Leading Goal Kicker: Khyde Meinke