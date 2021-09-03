Concept Koboni and Lamana Dockers big Round 6 winners

Round 6 of the AFL PNG competiton was completed last weekend with Concept Koboni defeating the Alavana Swans by 12 goals on Saturday and the Lamana Dockers held onto second place on the ladder when they defeated the Gereka Bombers on Sunday by 65 points.

In the reserves Concept Koboni were also winners, while it was the Gereka Bombers who took the four points aginst the Lamana Dockers..

In the Women's Divsion, on the Saturday West Eagles were eight point winners over the 13 PLUS Marlins, and the Alavana Swans forfeited to Concept Koboni. On Sunday Lamana Dockers were 62 point winners over the scoreless Gereka Bombers. The three winners from the weekend are tied on 12-points in the first three places on the ladder.