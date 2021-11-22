NEWS FROM JAPAN AFL. Post Covid!

2021 A League Final Series.

AFL Japan has announced that the Season 2021 A League Finals will be played as a "Top Five" series similar to the SANFL in Adelaide, South Australia. This means all five teams in the competition will take part. This is a change from what has been the case in the past, brought about because of the Covid interrupted/shortened 2021 season.

The series will begin next Sunday 28th November with an 'elimination/quarter' final between 4th GAA Wolfhounds and 5th placed Eastern Hawks at the Ikego Forest Natural Park Athletic Field.

The league implores all whom intend to attend the match, players, staff and fans, to cooperate with basic pandemic infection prevention measures.

Mirais Get Actual Match Time.

A number of lady players travelled to Osaka as part of the R246 Lions team and played in a mixed-gender Go League practice match against the Osaka Dingoes on the 30th October. Published results on AFL Japan website Lions 29-7, 121. Dingoes 9-13, 67.

I understand that the Osaka match followed another mixed-gender practice match played the week before on 22nd October between R246 Lions & Senshu Powers teams in Tokyo? Both matches were played with much enthusiasm by all (first post-covid games) but even more especially by the lady player's and I quote (with apologies google translation) "the experience was beyond the imagination, the feeling being like two years of training condensed into just 10 minutes". WOW! Does that sound like heart and soul being put into Footy?

Juniors (Unoki Kids) Play 5-A-Side Game.

Post-covid practice for the kids began late October/early November with enough kids getting on the park by 17th November that a proper match was able to be played (although at 5-a-side) so that the kids could get to experience team work as well is skills practice.

Great to see that Footy is getting back on the park in and across Japan following covid lockdowns and restrictions.

Footnote: (Fingers-crossed), with more State borders in Australia "opening" tomorrow Tuesday 23rd November, I might just be able to get to have a kick with my daughter and grandson in Sydney over Xmas/New Year break, Yahoo! Yippee!

Source: AFL Japan website.