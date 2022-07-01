Tasmania to sponsor USAFL

Press release from Jeremy Rockliff, Premier of TasmaniaKicking goals to boost US tradeIn another boost for our export sector, Tasmania will become the official partner of the United States Australian Football League (USAFL) for its 2022 season and 25th anniversary.This is a first for any Australian State or Territory and provides a natural opportunity to reach new consumers and markets in the US, along with significant exposure of Tasmania’s brand, our reputation for quality products, and as a world-class visitor destination.The competition features 48 clubs, fielding more than 2000 players across both the US men’s and women’s competitions. Importantly, this partnership will see the Tasmanian brand broadcast nationally on ESPN and Fox networks, putting more eyes than ever on our State and what we have to offer.The competition is also growing strongly with a 25 per cent increase in players over the past five years alone and the number of women’s teams growing by 40 per cent over the same period.Importantly, those participating in or following the USAFL tend to be professionals with extensive business networks, and the majority are not Australian expats, but Americans.As an identified priority market in the Tasmanian Trade Strategy 2019-2025, this will strategically target these high-end consumers with Tasmania’s premium goods and as a destination of choice for high-end experiences.This innovative approach to building our global brand in a fiercely competitive environment represents another great opportunity to promote our State to the world through this growing competition, which will only strengthen further if we are granted our own AFL and AFLW sides later this year.USAFL Executive Director Doren James said:“The USAFL has steadily grown over the past 25 years to the point where it now hosts the largest Australian Football tournament in the world."As we celebrate our 25th Anniversary we are very excited to partner with Tasmania.“With Tasmania's support we aim to continue to strengthen our business and government relationships to further the development of Australian Football in the US for the next 25 years and beyond."For more information on the USAFL go to usafl.com