World Footy News World Rankings

  • Thursday, September 08 2022 @ 05:52 pm ACST
North America

WORLD FOOTY NEWS WORLD RANKINGS

               Post 4th European Championships October 2019

plus USA v Canada 49th Parallel Cup August 2022

Rank Country          Points   Last Played

1 Australia       

2 Papua New Guinea 61.99      2          39

3 New Zealand           58.88      3          43 

4 Nauru                       52.97      5           32

5 Ireland                     51.70       4           65

6 Great Britain            51.43       7           68

7 United States            50.77      6          51

8 Denmark                   47.45      8          51

9 South Africa              46.61      9          32

10 Canada                   45.84    10         49

11 Croatia                    42.78     11        17

12 China                      39.91     13       24

13 France                    38.63      16       21

14 Fiji                          38.01      15       19

15 Germany                35.29      14       28

16 Japan                     35.06      17       34

17 Sweden                  34.18      18       39

18 Indonesia               30.94      19        12

19 Pakistan                 29.14     20         10

20 India                       20.71     22         21

 

P21 Sri Lanka               37.41                  5

p22 Indo China             34.00                  2

Tonga and Finland have become dormant since European Championships as over 8 years since last played

D Tonga                           41.93                   14

D Finland                          27.45                   18          

The Revolution 10 point victory over North Wind  did not  alter the ranks as only +/- 0.51 rating points traded respectively.