WORLD FOOTY NEWS WORLD RANKINGS

Post 4th European Championships October 2019

plus USA v Canada 49th Parallel Cup August 2022

Rank Country Points Last Played

1 Australia

2 Papua New Guinea 61.99 2 39

3 New Zealand 58.88 3 43

4 Nauru 52.97 5 32

5 Ireland 51.70 4 65

6 Great Britain 51.43 7 68

7 United States 50.77 6 51

8 Denmark 47.45 8 51

9 South Africa 46.61 9 32

10 Canada 45.84 10 49

11 Croatia 42.78 11 17

12 China 39.91 13 24

13 France 38.63 16 21

14 Fiji 38.01 15 19

15 Germany 35.29 14 28

16 Japan 35.06 17 34

17 Sweden 34.18 18 39

18 Indonesia 30.94 19 12

19 Pakistan 29.14 20 10

20 India 20.71 22 21

P21 Sri Lanka 37.41 5

p22 Indo China 34.00 2

Tonga and Finland have become dormant since European Championships as over 8 years since last played

D Tonga 41.93 14

D Finland 27.45 18

The Revolution 10 point victory over North Wind did not alter the ranks as only +/- 0.51 rating points traded respectively.