World Footy News World Women's Rankings - After Day 1

WFN World Rankings Women Post Day One European Championships 2022

Country Points Last Played

1 Australia 1

2 Canada 53.40 2 19

3 Ireland 53.15 3 29

4 Fiji 44.70 4 10

5 Great Britain 44.06 5 17

6 Canada B's Suns 42.60 6 8

7 United States 41.81 7 19

8 P N G 37.03 8 10

9 Europe Crusaders 35.23 9 11

P1 Germany 42.87 P1 7

P2 Croatia2 38.64 - 2

P3 U S A Liberty 31.93 P2 5

P4 Pakistan 28.79 P3 5

D Tonga 32.50

P-Provisional played less than 8 Eight qualifying matches

D- Dormant as five years since last played

No changes in ranking on day one of championships.

Croatia Queens entered the provisional ranks with 40.00 Rating points, falling -1.36 rating points with loss to Germany.

Germany will become fully ranked with first match day two.

Cam Homes