World Footy News World Women's Rankings - After Day 1

  Thursday, October 06 2022 @ 11:37 am ACDT
Europe

WFN World Rankings Women Post Day One European Championships 2022

Country             Points        Last        Played

1 Australia                               1

2 Canada         53.40               2            19

3 Ireland           53.15               3            29

4 Fiji                  44.70               4            10

5 Great Britain    44.06              5           17

6 Canada B's Suns 42.60          6             8

7 United States      41.81           7            19

8 P N G                  37.03          8              10

9 Europe Crusaders 35.23        9              11

P1 Germany             42.87      P1               7

P2 Croatia2               38.64       -                 2         

 P3 U S A Liberty       31.93     P2               5

P4 Pakistan               28.79     P3                5

D Tonga                     32.50

P-Provisional played less than 8 Eight qualifying matches

D- Dormant as five years since last played

No changes in ranking on day one of championships. 

Croatia Queens  entered the provisional ranks with 40.00 Rating points, falling -1.36 rating points  with loss to Germany.

Germany will become fully ranked with first match day two.

Cam Homes  

 