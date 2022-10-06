World Footy News World Women's Rankings - After Day 1
WFN World Rankings Women Post Day One European Championships 2022
Country Points Last Played
1 Australia 1
2 Canada 53.40 2 19
3 Ireland 53.15 3 29
4 Fiji 44.70 4 10
5 Great Britain 44.06 5 17
6 Canada B's Suns 42.60 6 8
7 United States 41.81 7 19
8 P N G 37.03 8 10
9 Europe Crusaders 35.23 9 11
P1 Germany 42.87 P1 7
P2 Croatia2 38.64 - 2
P3 U S A Liberty 31.93 P2 5
P4 Pakistan 28.79 P3 5
D Tonga 32.50
P-Provisional played less than 8 Eight qualifying matches
D- Dormant as five years since last played
No changes in ranking on day one of championships.
Croatia Queens entered the provisional ranks with 40.00 Rating points, falling -1.36 rating points with loss to Germany.
Germany will become fully ranked with first match day two.
