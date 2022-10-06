World Footy News World Rankings - After Day 1

WFN World Rankings post day One European Championships 2022

5th October 2022

Rank Country Points Last Played

1 Australia 1

2 Papua New Guinea 61.99 2 39

3 New Zealand 57.88 3 43

4 Ireland 53.23 5 67

5 Nauru 52.97 4 32

6 United States 50.77 7 51

7 Great Britain 49.97 6 70

8 Denmark 47.45 8 51

9 South Africa 46.61 9 32

10 Canada 44.41 10 49

11 Croatia 43.40 11 19

12 China 39.91 12 24

13 France 39.84 13 23

14 Fiji 38.01 14 19

15 Germany 35.50 15 30

16 Japan 35.06 16 34

17 Sweden 34.18 17 39

18 Indonesia 30.94 18 12

19 Pakistan 29.14 19 10

20 India 20.71 20 21

P1 Sri Lanka 37.41 P1 5

P2 Indo China 34.00 P2 7

D Tonga 41.93 14

D Finland 27.45 15

P- Provisional ranking only as less than 8 eight qualifing matches played

D- Dormant as 5 years since last played international

Ireland has climbed above Nauru to 4th with the draw with Great Britain and win over Croatia

Great Britain has fallen from 6th to 7th with the draw with Ireland and loss to France, USA rising to 6th.

Cam Homes