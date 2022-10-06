Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

World Footy News World Rankings - After Day 1

  • Thursday, October 06 2022 @ 01:45 pm ACDT
Europe

WFN World Rankings post day One European Championships 2022

                   5th October 2022

Rank Country              Points   Last Played

1 Australia                                 1

2 Papua New Guinea 61.99      2       39

3 New Zealand           57.88      3        43

4 Ireland                      53.23      5        67

5 Nauru                       52.97      4        32

6 United States             50.77      7       51

7 Great Britain              49.97       6       70

8 Denmark                    47.45       8       51

9 South Africa                46.61       9      32

10 Canada                     44.41    10       49

11 Croatia                      43.40     11       19

12 China                       39.91      12       24

13 France                     39.84      13      23

14 Fiji                            38.01       14     19

15 Germany                 35.50      15      30

16 Japan                      35.06       16      34

17 Sweden                   34.18       17     39

18 Indonesia                30.94      18      12

19 Pakistan                  29.14     19      10

20 India                          20.71      20      21

P1 Sri Lanka                  37.41      P1      5

P2 Indo China                34.00       P2     7

D Tonga                          41.93                14

D Finland                        27.45                 15

P- Provisional ranking only as less than 8 eight qualifing matches played

D- Dormant as 5 years since last played international 

Ireland has climbed above Nauru to 4th with the draw with Great Britain and win over Croatia

 Great Britain has fallen from 6th to 7th with the draw with Ireland and loss to France, USA rising to 6th.

Cam Homes