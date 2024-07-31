Transatlantic Cup 2024 Canada Northwind Squad
AFL Canada has announced in June the following Player Squad for the Trans-Atlantic Cup.
Coaches & Staff Sean Goedheer, Robin Macdonald, Ewan Williams, Rowan Shields, Luke Holcombe, Jonah Scott, Brad Neidebrecht, Chris Bourque and Abel Albanes.
# Player Club Age Position
2 Gregory LAYMAN Ottawa Swans 38 RUCK/FWD
3 Lucas RATHGEB Toronto Rebels 27 MID
4 James CLOCK Ottawa Swans 32
6 Yacine BAOUCHE Quebec Saints 34 MID
7 Udai KAPILA Toronto Rebels 34 MID
8 Jonathan HODGE Grand River Gargoyles 26 MID/FWD
9 Jim OERTEL (CC) Burnaby Eagles 33 MID
10 Tyler SCHWARTZENTRUBER Grand River Gargoyles 29
11 Ian OYLER Halifax Dockers 25 WING
12 Kyle GRAHAM Quebec Saints 44 FWD
13 Mickey BERK Edmonton Wombats 35 MID
14 Gregory BRIDGES Ottawa Swans 31 DEF
15 Chris STOKES Toronto Rebels 34
16 Rob TERSIGNI Toronto Rebels 33
17 Christopher SAVOV Quebec Saints 28 MID
18 Mason SHOEBRIDGE Calgary Kangaroos 35 WING
21 Rob INKPEN Halifax Dockers 27
22 Nick LIANG Hamilton Wildcats 34 MID
23 Braedy WALKER Toronto Central Blues 30 MID
24 David COOKE Burnaby Eagles 36
28 Morgan WHYTE Quebec Saints 42 DEF
30 Chris MONING Hamilton Wildcats 35 RUCK
31 Eric ESCARAVAGE Burnaby Eagles 32 DEF
32 Matteo LUGARINI Toronto Dingoes 25 FWD/RUCK
34 Stephen WALKER Hamilton Wildcats 36
51 Trent LOOSEMORE (CC) Burnaby Eagles 34 DEF
62 Jason NYSTEN (CC) Calgary Kangaroos 31