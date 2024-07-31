Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

Transatlantic Cup 2024 Canada Northwind Squad

AFL Canada has announced in June the following Player Squad for the Trans-Atlantic Cup.

 

Coaches & Staff           Sean Goedheer, Robin Macdonald, Ewan Williams, Rowan Shields, Luke Holcombe, Jonah Scott, Brad Neidebrecht, Chris Bourque and Abel Albanes.

#    Player    Club    Age    Position
2    Gregory LAYMAN    Ottawa Swans    38    RUCK/FWD
3    Lucas RATHGEB    Toronto Rebels    27    MID
4    James CLOCK    Ottawa Swans    32    

6    Yacine BAOUCHE    Quebec Saints    34    MID
7    Udai KAPILA    Toronto Rebels    34    MID
8    Jonathan HODGE    Grand River Gargoyles    26    MID/FWD
9    Jim OERTEL (CC)    Burnaby Eagles    33    MID
10    Tyler SCHWARTZENTRUBER    Grand River Gargoyles    29    

11    Ian OYLER    Halifax Dockers    25    WING
12    Kyle GRAHAM    Quebec Saints    44    FWD
13    Mickey BERK    Edmonton Wombats    35    MID
14    Gregory BRIDGES    Ottawa Swans    31    DEF
15    Chris STOKES    Toronto Rebels    34    

16    Rob TERSIGNI    Toronto Rebels    33    

17    Christopher SAVOV    Quebec Saints    28    MID
18    Mason SHOEBRIDGE    Calgary Kangaroos    35    WING
21    Rob INKPEN    Halifax Dockers    27    

22    Nick LIANG    Hamilton Wildcats    34    MID
23    Braedy WALKER    Toronto Central Blues    30    MID
24    David COOKE    Burnaby Eagles    36    

28    Morgan WHYTE    Quebec Saints    42    DEF
30    Chris MONING    Hamilton Wildcats    35    RUCK
31    Eric ESCARAVAGE    Burnaby Eagles    32    DEF
32    Matteo LUGARINI    Toronto Dingoes    25    FWD/RUCK
34    Stephen WALKER    Hamilton Wildcats    36    

51    Trent LOOSEMORE (CC)    Burnaby Eagles    34    DEF
62    Jason NYSTEN (CC)    Calgary Kangaroos    31    
 