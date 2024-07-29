WFN World Rankings 2024 Latest News

I have been informed that two friendlies/tests were played in London on or around 22nd June 2024 between Ireland, Great Britain and France.

One match: that of Ireland v France was played as a full 18-a-side, 4 quarters match, and all the players nationals, making it eligible for World Ranking inclusion.

Ireland defeated France 13 14 (92) to 3 1 (19)

Start Pts Gap Change Plus 40 win Change Finish Pts

Ireland 53.84 -8.00 0.300 0.450 0.45 54.29

France 45.84 8.00 -0.300 -0.450 -0.45 45.39

As only +/- 0.45 rating points were exchanged there was No change in ranks.

Ireland, 4th crept a little closer to New Zealand at 57.88 points, whilst France, 10th slipped a little allowing Canada to climb closer on 44.27 points.

The other match: Great Britain v Ireland I believe had some non-nationals playing for Great Britain which rules that game out of WFN World Ranking calculations.

Not wishing to cast any doubts upon my source, and unable to find other information or results on the relevant nations websites, any further information about these matches would be most appreciated.