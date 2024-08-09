Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

Women's Rankings After Day Seven TAC 2024

  Friday, August 09 2024 @ 04:12 pm ACST
North America

WFN Women's World Rankings After Day Seven TAC 2024

Game 1. Colombia v France : +/- 0.65 pts. exchanged with Colombia repeating the first round result but with France scoring its first Goal and reducing the margin to only 10pts. No change in Rank for either Nation.

Game 2. Semi Final 1: Ireland 3rd v Great Britain 4th: +/- 2.05 pts. exchanged Ireland's win combined with Canada's loss in Semi-Final 2 was enough for it rise 2nd Place with Great Britain slipping to 5th Place, courtesy of United States win over Canada in Semi 1.

Game 3. Semi Final 2: Canada 2nd v United States 5th: +/- 3.00 maximum pts. exchanged. United States'  lower Ranked Nation victory over Canada Freedom rise to 4th Place and Northern Lights slip to 3rd.

Note: there has been one 'upset' match, -lower ranked nation win- on each day of the tournament so far. 

Rank Country                   Points   Last   Played

1. Australia                                       1

2. Ireland                           53.60       3           36

3. Canada                          50.61       2           24

4. United States                50.03       5            25

5. Great Britain                 46.09       4            24

6. Fiji                                  44.70     6             10

7. Canada Mdn Suns        42.95     7               9

8. Germany                        41.72      8            10

9. Papua New Guinea       37.03      9            10

10. European Crusaders  34.24       10         13

P1. Colombia                      41.98      P1           4 

P2. Croatia                          37.20      P2           6

P3. France                           33.92     P3            4

P4. USA Liberty                  31.58      P4           6

P5. Pakistan                        28.79      P5           5

D. Tonga                              32.50                     5

Cam Homes

                                 