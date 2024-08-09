Women's Rankings After Day Seven TAC 2024

WFN Women's World Rankings After Day Seven TAC 2024

Game 1. Colombia v France : +/- 0.65 pts. exchanged with Colombia repeating the first round result but with France scoring its first Goal and reducing the margin to only 10pts. No change in Rank for either Nation.

Game 2. Semi Final 1: Ireland 3rd v Great Britain 4th: +/- 2.05 pts. exchanged Ireland's win combined with Canada's loss in Semi-Final 2 was enough for it rise 2nd Place with Great Britain slipping to 5th Place, courtesy of United States win over Canada in Semi 1.

Game 3. Semi Final 2: Canada 2nd v United States 5th: +/- 3.00 maximum pts. exchanged. United States' lower Ranked Nation victory over Canada Freedom rise to 4th Place and Northern Lights slip to 3rd.

Note: there has been one 'upset' match, -lower ranked nation win- on each day of the tournament so far.

Rank Country Points Last Played

1. Australia 1

2. Ireland 53.60 3 36

3. Canada 50.61 2 24

4. United States 50.03 5 25

5. Great Britain 46.09 4 24

6. Fiji 44.70 6 10

7. Canada Mdn Suns 42.95 7 9

8. Germany 41.72 8 10

9. Papua New Guinea 37.03 9 10

10. European Crusaders 34.24 10 13

P1. Colombia 41.98 P1 4

P2. Croatia 37.20 P2 6

P3. France 33.92 P3 4

P4. USA Liberty 31.58 P4 6

P5. Pakistan 28.79 P5 5

D. Tonga 32.50 5

Cam Homes