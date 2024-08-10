Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

Welcome to World Footy News Sunday, September 01 2024 @ 11:12 pm ACST

Men's Rankings After Day Eight TAC 2024

  • Saturday, August 10 2024 @ 04:06 pm ACST
  • Contributed by:
  • Views: 2,524
North America

WFN Men's World Rankings After Day Eight TAC 2024

Game 1. France 11th d. Colombia P2: Rating Gap exceeded 10.00 pts. so no change in points or Rank for either Nation.

Game 2. Semi Final 1. United States 5th d.  Canada 11th: Rating Gap exceeded 10.00 pts so no change in points for either Nation although  United States falls to 6th courtesy of Ireland's defeat of Great Britain in Semi Final 2.

Game 3. Semi Final 2. Ireland 7th d. Great Britain 6th: Maximum +/- 3.00 pts. exchanged as lower ranked nation Ireland (54.29 pts.) rises back up to 4th and Great Britain (49.11 pts.) falls to 7th.

Rank Country                            Points  Last  Played

1. Australia                                                  1

2. Papua New Guinea                61.99        2       39

3. New Zealand                           57.88       3        43

4. Ireland                                     54.29        7       76

5. Nauru                                      52.97        4        32

6. United States                          52.25        5        56

7. Great Britain                           49.11         6        78

8. France                                     48.32        8         32

9. Denmark                                 47.45         9         51

10. South Africa                         46.61         10       32

11. Canada                                 46.11          11       54

12. China                                    39.91          12       23

13. Croatia                                  39.87          13       24

14. Fiji                                         38.01          14       19

15. Germany                               35.50          15       32

16. Japan                                    35.06           16       34

17. Sweden                                 34.18           17       39

18. Indonesia                              39.94           18       12

19. Pakistan                                 29.14           19       10

20. India                                       20.71           20        21

P1. Sri Lanka                              37.41           P2          5

P2. Colombia                             37.32            P1          4

P3. Indo China                           34.00            P3          7

D. Tonga                                     41.93                         14

D. Finland                                   27.45                         15

Cam Homes           

 