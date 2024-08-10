Men's Rankings After Day Eight TAC 2024

WFN Men's World Rankings After Day Eight TAC 2024

Game 1. France 11th d. Colombia P2: Rating Gap exceeded 10.00 pts. so no change in points or Rank for either Nation.

Game 2. Semi Final 1. United States 5th d. Canada 11th: Rating Gap exceeded 10.00 pts so no change in points for either Nation although United States falls to 6th courtesy of Ireland's defeat of Great Britain in Semi Final 2.

Game 3. Semi Final 2. Ireland 7th d. Great Britain 6th: Maximum +/- 3.00 pts. exchanged as lower ranked nation Ireland (54.29 pts.) rises back up to 4th and Great Britain (49.11 pts.) falls to 7th.

Rank Country Points Last Played

1. Australia 1

2. Papua New Guinea 61.99 2 39

3. New Zealand 57.88 3 43

4. Ireland 54.29 7 76

5. Nauru 52.97 4 32

6. United States 52.25 5 56

7. Great Britain 49.11 6 78

8. France 48.32 8 32

9. Denmark 47.45 9 51

10. South Africa 46.61 10 32

11. Canada 46.11 11 54

12. China 39.91 12 23

13. Croatia 39.87 13 24

14. Fiji 38.01 14 19

15. Germany 35.50 15 32

16. Japan 35.06 16 34

17. Sweden 34.18 17 39

18. Indonesia 39.94 18 12

19. Pakistan 29.14 19 10

20. India 20.71 20 21

P1. Sri Lanka 37.41 P2 5

P2. Colombia 37.32 P1 4

P3. Indo China 34.00 P3 7

D. Tonga 41.93 14

D. Finland 27.45 15

Cam Homes