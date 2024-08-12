Double Joy for Ireland as Banshees and Warriors Collect the Cups

France and Great Britain Bulldogs kicked off the proceedings for Transatlantic Cup Grand Final Day at Humber College in Toronto. The 2nd/3rd place European team’s playoff was played under wet conditions as the rain came through in patches.

Great Britain got out to a three-goal lead at quarter time, with the French matching the Bulldogs for the rest of the match. Denton kicked three goals for the Bulldogs and Boscart two for the Coqs. At the final siren, the Bulldogs claimed a 19-point win and second place of the European teams at this competition.

The women’s grand final was a replay of the Round 1 match where Ireland won by 24 points. In the wet conditions of the first three quarter though, the US, in their first major tournament Grand Final, would turn the tables.

With the addition of former AFLW player Dani Marshall to the team since the clash last week, the US were able to shut down more of the Irish delivery to the forward line on the turnovers. With both defences working hard, and a slippery ball the US could only manage three behinds despite having the ball in their forward half for much of the first quarter, but they did keep the Banshees scoreless, a rare feat.

The US goalled early in the second term through Hoha and Boe kicked goals for the Freedom, importantly for the Banshees Keane was able to get one back.

Boe was strong up forward for the Freedom and added here second goal for the match, but as things dried up during the quarter the Banshees started marking passes and Quirke and Kendrick kicking goals brought things to almost square at three quarter time.

The field and ball were now quite dry and the breeze was favouring the Banshees in the last quarter. But they didn’t run away with the game as expected. They levelled it up. Boe kicked here third goal and Stevenson kicked one for the Banshees, but it was behinds for the Banshees that brought things level at full time forcing 5 minutes extra time each way.

It was the veteran Banshee Marie Keating who represented the team at the first women’s division of the International Cup in 2011 that was able to kick a goal in the short quarter just before the siren, as the Banshees dominated possession and kicked into the wind. It should be said her work around the ground and behind the ball were important to the team all through the match.

The second period saw them draw further away to win by three goals as Dunne kicked two goals to seal the title for the Banshees. Their undefeated tournament winning reign almost coming to an end as the gap between them and other nations narrows.

Anne Marie Troy won the best on ground award, which was presented by Nick Riewoldt and captain Amanda Brosnan was presented with the Transatlantic Cup by cofounder of Payable Apps Betsy Berger.

Sunny and breezy conditions favouring the Irish end greeted the teams for the first quarter of the men’s division Grand Final. Following anthems and coin toss, the Irish quickly got to work, working the ball long to O’Donnell in the square. From a metre out he smashed the ball deep into the woods behind the goals.

The USA Revolution showed the composure it takes in a grand final to work the ball forward, but both Curtis and Gross missed shots for minor scores. The Irish took it to the other end and George Dwyer kicked a nice goal.

The US finally scored their first major when Linehan had two set shots from 15 metres out, the first the man on the mark went over, and the second on the line gained the maximum points.

But Ireland continued to dominate with the breeze seeing Casey and Dunne goalling to give the Warriors an 18 point lead at quarter time.

Ireland negotiated the breeze in their face in the second quarter and eventually found a mark inside 50. O’Shea made no mistake with the set shot from 35 metres out.

Time was wasting for the US with the wind, but they found De Pina 40 metres out and he calmly slotted the second goal for the Americans.

Owens could have added another but some indecision on using the man running past and he was tackled, but he soon made amends when he came out of the square at pace, turned and snapped a goal seeing the Irish lead the USA by 27 points at half time.

Owens kicked his second goal for the match for Ireland, dropping the mark under pressure but controlling it to the ground so he could double back to rove his own ball and kick the goal from point blank range.

Tournament Golden Boot leader Mark McLure was being well held by Eoin O’Sullivan and make no mistake that contributed significantly to the Revolution being unable to score efficiently against Ireland. At the stage he came to middle of the field to try and have some influence, but he was then a victim of friendly fire with a knee to the head from Linehan in a marking contest.

At three quarter time Ireland lead by 32 points and would have the breeze in the last quarter, the message from coach Eoin O’Sullivan was that the job is not done, but for his team to enjoy their work in the last.

Early in the last quarter the US finally got the ball to McLure, but his kick drifted left for a behind. Then Ireland put the game away with three sharp goals. Allen roved the tap at the top of the 50 and snapped around the body for a goal to Ireland, O’Donnell and Owens made no mistake with their opportunities.

Max De Pena capped off a solid tournament for the Revolution with his second goal for the day, but the damage was already done and Ireland cruised to a 38 point victory.

Connor Dunne was named best on ground in the Grand Final and the award was presented by tournament ambassador, former AFL great with the St Kilda Football Club, Nick Riewoldt. The Transatlantic Cup was presented to captain Paul Murphy by Betsy Burger from tournament sponsor Payable Apps.

As a side note, Iona Williams from the Great Britain Swans won the women’s half time sprint, and was presented with a tournament Sherrin as the prize.