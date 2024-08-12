WFN Women's World Rankings Post Transatlantic Cup 2024

WFN Women's World Rankings After TAC 2024

Note: Pre Tac is the Nation's Rank prior to the TransAtlantic Cup

Rank Country Points Last Pre TAC Played

Australia 1 Ireland 54.69 3 2 32 Canada 51.02 2 3 25 United States 48.69 5 8 25 Great Britain 46.09 4 4 25 Fiji 44.70 6 5 10 Canada Mdn Suns 42.95 7 6 9 Germany 41.72 8 7 10 Papua New Guinea 37.03 9 9 10 Europe Crusaders 34.24 10 10 13

P1 Colombia 41.57 P1 - 5

P2 Croatia 37.20 P2 P1 6

P3 France 33.92 P3 - 5

P4 USA Liberty 31.58 P4 P2 6

P5 Pakistan 28.75 P5 P3 5

D Tonga 32.50 5

Cam Homes