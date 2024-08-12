Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

WFN Women's World Rankings Post Transatlantic Cup 2024

  Monday, August 12 2024 @ 04:41 pm ACST
North America

WFN Women's World Rankings After TAC 2024

Note: Pre Tac is the Nation's Rank prior to the TransAtlantic Cup 

Rank        Country         Points   Last  Pre TAC Played                                           

  1. Australia                                1
  2. Ireland                     54.69      3        2          32
  3. Canada                    51.02      2        3          25
  4. United States          48.69      5        8          25
  5. Great Britain            46.09     4        4          25
  6.  Fiji                           44.70     6        5          10
  7. Canada Mdn Suns  42.95      7       6            9
  8. Germany                  41.72     8       7           10
  9. Papua New Guinea  37.03    9       9           10
  10.  Europe Crusaders  34.24    10    10          13

     P1 Colombia                  41.57   P1     -          5

     P2 Croatia                      37.20   P2     P1       6

     P3 France                      33.92   P3     -          5

     P4 USA Liberty              31.58    P4      P2     6

     P5 Pakistan                    28.75    P5      P3      5

      D Tonga                         32.50                         5  

Cam Homes