Aussie Rules the World Podcast: Celina Grattan

Celina Gratton, a standout member of the Ulster Kookaburras, is an inspiring and dedicated champion of women's footy. Her passion and innovative approach to growing the game extend beyond her club, influencing women's Aussie Rules football across Europe.

Celina not only brings great ideas for clubs looking to recruit more players, but she also shares her own captivating journey in the sport. Her commitment and enthusiasm make her a vital force in advancing the game for women everywhere.