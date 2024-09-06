Aussie Rules the World Podcast: Justin Gauci AFLNZ
- Friday, September 06 2024 @ 07:28 am ACST
This episode brings us to New Zealand where Justin “Goodsey” Gauci shares his stories from his time playing, coaching, and volunteering in Auckland. Hosted by Greg Bridges, Justin discusses the opportunities available to New Zealand athletes transitioning to footy, the success of the junior program in recruiting new players to the senior clubs, and how he tailors his coaching to meet the level of new and experienced players.