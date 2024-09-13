TAC24 All-Transatlantic Teams Named

The AFL has named the Women's and Men's teams of the tournament. The All-Transatlantic Teams were announced to the players and official attending the post tournament function at Hemmingway's in Toronto on Sunday evening.

The Women's team, captained by Irish Banshees skipper Amanda Brosnan who was named in the midfield, included players from all six nations competing in the tournament. Ireland led the selections with five including three of the six forwards including golden boot winner Shannon Stevenson who kicked thirteen goals for the tournament, grand final best on ground Anne-Marie Troy and Shauna Kendrick.

The Great Britain Swans contingent of five players headlined by Athene McInerney featured three of their trustworthy defenders, while Freya Hibberd was recognised for her ruckwork, and Hannah Layton named on the bench. Ex AFLW player Dani Marshall earned a nod at halfback with rebounding USA Freedom teammate and goal opportunist Conor Lewis on the other flank. Dominant centre half forward Lindsay Elliason and forward pocket goal sneak Amanda Boe were the other Freedom players named in the twenty-four-player squad.

The host nation Canada has five players named in the squad including Brancati and Gaillard who were regular ball winners in the middle of the ground and Halliday, Loughnane and Dunne who were named on the interchange.

Stefania Gualteros benefitted from her season at the women's powerhouse club Darebin Falcons and as a major contributor to the Jaguares and was named in the squad alongside fellow Colombian Luisa Palacio. French pair Clothilde DeCaux and Fanny Michon were recognised for their consistent footy throughout the tournament in the Gauloises team.

Irish coach Shane Beggan who held up the cup on Sunday afternoon was named as coach of the Women's All Transatlantic Team.

Likewise in the Men's team it was an Irishman named as coach with Eoin O'Sullivan named as coach after the Warriors went through the tournament undefeated.

Six of O’Sullivan’s charges were named in the Men’s team including Will Brien at halfback, Conor Power on the wing and scoring trio Darren O’Dwyer, Paul Allen and Connor Dunne who secured his spot in the side with a best on ground performance in the Grand Final.

The tournament runners up, the USA also had six selections in the team with golden boot winner, Mark McClure named at centre half forward, three of the US engine room in Jevon Mason, Sam Murphy and Daniel Livy being selected with Livy also named as captain. Eric Anderson and Gabriel Martin Del Campo were rewarded with selection for their defensive efforts.

GB Bulldog Jake Tucker was a standout for his team during the tournament being named on ball here, with big forward Jack Coughlan and teammates Paul Scriver and Adam Kelly also getting the nod from the selectors.

The French really lifted their game in this competition, and it is no surprise that Clement Decaux and Pierre Leschales would make this world team and Anthony Boubet and Peio Rourye were also key reasons for their high performance during this tournament and deserved selections.

Morgan Whyte and Victor Cinco were the standouts for the host nation across the Northwind’s five matches and Colombian players Susa and Rosales both were named in the squad of

twenty-four. Susa being named as the small forward in a powerful forward line, showed his speed and tenacity to kick the goal that was awarded goal of the tournament.