Carlton Sign Irish AFLW Duo

Síofra O’Connell and Aisling Reidy have signed to Carlton’s AFLW rookie list for 2025.

Both originating from County Clare in Ireland, O’Connell and Reidy grew up together, playing Gaelic for Doora-Barefield and even attended University of Limerick together, alongside Carlton’s Erone Fitzpatrick.

The pair caught the eye of Carlton’s recruiters who then travelled to Ireland conducting multiple skills sessions and interviews.

Now signed to Carlton, the childhood best friends will join Carlton’s four other AFL and AFLW Irish players in calling IKON Park home.

Reidy, 22, is a tenacious midfielder and can attack the game from all angles, while injecting ferocity into Carlton’s lineup.

Known as the ultimate professional, Reidy is incredibly athletic for her height with her speed and endurance as a midfielder impressing throughout her Gaelic career.

Away from the field, Reidy has a love for numbers, majoring in risk and insurance and minoring in finance, also working as a lifeguard.

O’Connell is a hard-working athlete, and a team-first player, who has the rare ability to star as a ‘come forward’ defender.

Standing at 182cm, O’Connell’s strength and speed are an impressive trait of her game, enabling her to be fierce in the air and agile at ground level.

Head of AFLW Ash Naulty said the Club was excited to welcome two talented Irish players to Carlton.

“Síofra and Aisling have been impressive over their Gaelic season, and we think they will fit into the elite nature of our Club. Both work incredibly hard at their games.” Naulty said.

“Síofra is a fierce defender and an agile athlete. Her ability to be competitive in the air and at ground level, combined with her strength, acceleration and defensive awareness, is going to be a dangerous addition to our side.

“Aisling is a composed athlete and performs well in big moments. Her versatility on field and her ability to transition the ball from defence to attack and contribute to scoring opportunities we see transferring to many exciting moments for our Club.”

“We have seen so much growth with Dayna and Erone over their time spent at Carlton and we cannot wait for Síofra and Aisling to come and meet the Carlton faithful.”