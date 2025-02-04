Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

WFN Rankings for Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points Day One

  • Tuesday, February 04 2025 @ 05:37 pm ACDT
Asia

Please note: All Nations start with 40.00 Rating points.

Maximum points exchange is +/- 3.00 points.

IC Bonus is used in calculatios as Asia Cup 9's is the third regional tournament replacing IC 2024.

As Asia Cup 9's was played at 9-a-side these ranking cannot be included in WFN World Rankings.

 

 RankCountryPointsLast Played
1 Japan46.00- 2
2 India45.10- 2
3 Pakistan44.80- 2
3 Indonesia44.80- 2
5 China40.00- 2
5 Cambodia40.00- 2
7 Hong Kong38.20- 3
8 Thailand37.84- 3
9 Vietnam31.90- 3
10 Laos31.36- 3
       
