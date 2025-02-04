WFN Rankings for Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points Day One
Tuesday, February 04 2025
Contributed by: Cam Homes
Please note: All Nations start with 40.00 Rating points.
Maximum points exchange is +/- 3.00 points.
IC Bonus is used in calculatios as Asia Cup 9's is the third regional tournament replacing IC 2024.
As Asia Cup 9's was played at 9-a-side these ranking cannot be included in WFN World Rankings.
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|Last
|Played
|1
|Japan
|46.00
|-
|2
|2
|India
|45.10
|-
|2
|3
|Pakistan
|44.80
|-
|2
|3
|Indonesia
|44.80
|-
|2
|5
|China
|40.00
|-
|2
|5
|Cambodia
|40.00
|-
|2
|7
|Hong Kong
|38.20
|-
|3
|8
|Thailand
|37.84
|-
|3
|9
|Vietnam
|31.90
|-
|3
|10
|Laos
|31.36
|-
|3
|End of First Day
|