WFN Rankings for Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points Day Two
- Tuesday, February 04 2025 @ 07:03 pm ACDT
- Contributed by: Cam Homes
Please Note: All Nations started day one with 40.00 Rating points.
Maximum points exchange is +/- 3.00 points.
As Asia Cup was played at 9-a-side these rankings cannot be included in WFN World Rankings.
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|Last
|Played
|1
|Japan
|48.64
|1
|4
|p
|2
|Indonesia
|48.63
|3
|4
|p
|3
|Cambodia
|45.75
|5
|4
|p
|4
|Hong kong
|41.20
|7
|4
|q
|5
|India
|40.61
|2
|4
|q
|6
|Pakistan
|39.41
|3
|4
|q
|7
|China
|38.93
|5
|4
|8
|Thailand
|34.84
|8
|4
|p
|9
|Laos
|31.36
|10
|4
|q
|10
|Vietnam
|30.63
|9
|4
|End of Day Two