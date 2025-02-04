Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

Welcome to World Footy News Wednesday, February 19 2025 @ 06:25 am ACDT

WFN Rankings for Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points Day Two

  • Tuesday, February 04 2025 @ 07:03 pm ACDT
  • Contributed by:
  • Views: 1,547
Asia

Please Note: All Nations started  day one with 40.00 Rating points.

Maximum points exchange is +/-  3.00 points.

As Asia Cup was played at 9-a-side these rankings cannot be included in WFN World Rankings.

 

  RankCountryPointsLast Played 
  1Japan48.641 4 
 p2Indonesia48.633 4 
 p3Cambodia45.755 4 
 p4Hong kong41.207 4 
 q5India40.612 4 
 q6Pakistan39.413 4 
 q7China38.935 4 
  8Thailand34.848 4 
 p9Laos31.3610 4 
 q10Vietnam30.639 4 
         
   End of Day Two    
         
         
              
              
       
              
              
              
              
              
              
              
              
              
     