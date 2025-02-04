WFN Rankings for Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points Day Three/Finals.

Rank Country Points Last Played 1 Japan 54.64 1 6 p 2 Cambodia 45.75 3 6 q 3 Indonesia 45.63 2 5 4 Hong Kong 44.20 4 5 p 5 Thailand 37.84 8 5 q 6 India 37.61 5 5 q 7 Pakistan 36.41 6 5 q 8 China 35.93 7 5 9 Laos 34.36 9 5 10 Vietnam 27.63 10 5 End of day three & finals.

Country G B P Start Pts Adv Gap Change Win IC Bonus Change Finish Pts

Semi-final 1 Cambodia 5 9 5 59 45.75 2.88 1.932 3.864 3.00 48.75 Indonesia 5 7 7 49 48.63 -2.88 -1.932 -3.864 -3.00 45.63 Semi-final 2 Japan 5 12 10 82 48.64 -8.03 -2.704 -5.409 3.00 51.64 India 5 7 3 45 40.61 8.03 2.704 5.409 -3.00 37.61 Grand Final Japan 6 17 9 111 51.64 -2.89 -1.934 -2.901 -3.868 3.00 54.64 Cambodia 6 3 2 20 48.75 2.89 1.934 2.901 3.868 -3.00 45.75

m 20 Japan 4 11 2 68 48.64 -17.28 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.00 48.64 Laos 4 1 2 8 31.36 17.28 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.00 31.36

Calculations for semi finals and Grand Final are shown beloe.Note: Where rating gap exceeds 10.00 rating points no points exchange occurs as shown below.