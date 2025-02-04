Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

Welcome to World Footy News Wednesday, February 19 2025 @ 06:25 am ACDT

WFN Rankings for Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points Day Three/Finals.

  • Tuesday, February 04 2025 @ 08:37 pm ACDT
  • Contributed by:
  • Views: 1,645
Asia
  RankCountryPointsLast Played
  1Japan54.641 6
 p2Cambodia45.753 6
 q3Indonesia45.632 5
  4Hong Kong44.204 5
 p5Thailand37.848 5
 q6India37.615 5
 q7Pakistan36.416 5
 q8China35.937 5
  9Laos34.369 5
  10Vietnam27.6310 5
        
   End of day three & finals. 
       

 

Calculations for semi finals and Grand Final are shown beloe.
 CountryGBPStart PtsAdvGapChangeWinIC BonusChangeFinish Pts
Semi-final 1Cambodia5955945.75 2.881.932 3.8643.0048.75
 Indonesia5774948.63 -2.88-1.932 -3.864-3.0045.63
Semi-final 2Japan512108248.64 -8.03-2.704 -5.4093.0051.64
 India5734540.61 8.032.704 5.409-3.0037.61
             
Grand FinalJapan617911151.64 -2.89-1.934-2.901-3.8683.0054.64
 Cambodia6322048.75 2.891.9342.9013.868-3.0045.75
Note: Where rating gap exceeds 10.00 rating points no points exchange occurs as shown below.
m 20Japan4 1126848.64 -17.280.0000.0000.0000.0048.64
 Laos412831.36 17.280.0000.0000.0000.0031.36