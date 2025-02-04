WFN Rankings for Asia Cup 9's match results and Rating Points Day Three/Finals.

|
|
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|Last
|
|Played
|
|
|1
|Japan
|54.64
|1
|
|6
|
|p
|2
|Cambodia
|45.75
|3
|
|6
|
|q
|3
|Indonesia
|45.63
|2
|
|5
|
|
|4
|Hong Kong
|44.20
|4
|
|5
|
|p
|5
|Thailand
|37.84
|8
|
|5
|
|q
|6
|India
|37.61
|5
|
|5
|
|q
|7
|Pakistan
|36.41
|6
|
|5
|
|q
|8
|China
|35.93
|7
|
|5
|
|
|9
|Laos
|34.36
|9
|
|5
|
|
|10
|Vietnam
|27.63
|10
|
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|End of day three & finals.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calculations for semi finals and Grand Final are shown beloe.
|
|Country
|G
|B
|P
|Start Pts
|Adv
|Gap
|Change
|Win
|IC Bonus
|Change
|Finish Pts
|Semi-final 1
|Cambodia5
|9
|5
|59
|45.75
|
|2.88
|1.932
|
|3.864
|3.00
|48.75
|
|Indonesia5
|7
|7
|49
|48.63
|
|-2.88
|-1.932
|
|-3.864
|-3.00
|45.63
|Semi-final 2
|Japan5
|12
|10
|82
|48.64
|
|-8.03
|-2.704
|
|-5.409
|3.00
|51.64
|
|India5
|7
|3
|45
|40.61
|
|8.03
|2.704
|
|5.409
|-3.00
|37.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grand Final
|Japan6
|17
|9
|111
|51.64
|
|-2.89
|-1.934
|-2.901
|-3.868
|3.00
|54.64
|
|Cambodia6
|3
|2
|20
|48.75
|
|2.89
|1.934
|2.901
|3.868
|-3.00
|45.75
Note: Where rating gap exceeds 10.00 rating points no points exchange occurs as shown below.
|m 20
|Japan4
|11
|2
|68
|48.64
|
|-17.28
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.00
|48.64
|
|Laos4
|1
|2
|8
|31.36
|
|17.28
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.00
|31.36