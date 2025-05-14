World Footy's BnF Podcast with Donnie Hess of the Des Moines Roosters
- Wednesday, May 14 2025 @ 10:20 am ACST
Donnie Hess from Donnie's Disposal and Coach of the Des Moines Roosters joins Adam to talk about his involvement is two very different sides of helping footy to grow. He follows multiple Aussie Rules leagues in Australia and showcases exciting guests and commentary. He discusses his involvement with the Des Moines Roosters and is the current coach.