World Footy Shorts - 2025 Pony Platter

The Pony Platter is AFL Canada's traditional pre-season Australian rules football tournament, held annually since 2012. The 2025 editionwas played on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Manotick Polo Club in Ottawa, Ontario.

The men’s teams involved were Ottawa Swans, Quebec Saints and Atlantic Pirates which was a combined team representing AFL Atlantic, including players from clubs such as the Halifax Dockers, Sydney Giants and the newly established Cornwall Tigers and the OAFL club, the High Park Demons.

For the women, it was Ottawa Swans, Quebec Saints, as well as a combined team of High Park Demons (+1 player from NY Magpies) and DC Eagles.

Thank you to Melissa Marino-Piques for putting together such a wonderful World Footy Shorts with loads of interviews and information about the day. It was great to hear all the exciting conversations leading into the 2025 season.