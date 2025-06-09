World Footy's BnF Podcast with Di Phyland

In this episode of the World Footy BNF podcast, Adam Gomolinski interviews Di Phyland, an Australian umpire with some great international footy experience.

She mentions significant international tournaments she has umpired, such as the US Nationals, Transatlantic Cup, and the International Cup (IC). Di also highlights the growth of the game internationally, the importance of holding tournaments like the IC, and her experiences billeting international players. She emphasizes the need to raise awareness of international Aussie rules and acknowledges the passion and dedication of volunteers working to grow the sport globally.

Di shares her journey in footy, which began at age five and continued through playing and umpiring in Australia and internationally. She discusses her love for the game, initially for its physicality and later for the friendships she made. Di talks about discovering Aussie rules football globally and the challenges international umpires face due to lack of infrastructure and coaching.