World Footy Team Podcast Early June 2025 with Jarrod Landells
- Tuesday, June 17 2025 @ 07:38 am ACST
- Contributed by: WFN Administrator
- Views: 288
In this Episode of World Footy Team Troy, Greg, and Adam are joined by Jarrod Landells and Dave Jain. Jarrod discusses footy in the Pacific and Dave tells us of his time as an Indian immigrant in Melbourne and how he joined the Fitzroy Football Club as a volunteer and is now playing VAFA footy.
In the episode below Troy recaps the footy scores from around the world from the past two weekends.