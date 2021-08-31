Perth to host the 2021 AFL Grand Final, time TBD

The AFL has today announced that Optus Stadium in Perth will host the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. However the start time is yet to be determined. While he timeslot is likely to be determined by the biggest audience in the eastern Australian states, many around the world eagerly await that timeslot to see when the match will start for them.

Grand Finals parties are an important part of the calendar for footy clubs around the world who use the event to fund raise and to build their footy community far from the home of the Australian game. At any rate there are few places outside of Asia/Pacific that the time is hospitable, but the sooner clubs know the sooner they can promote the event, book venues and sell tickets.



The announcement comes after the Victorian Government agreed to the Grand Final being relocated from the MCG for the second year running due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

The Announcement was as follows.

The 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be held on Saturday, September 25 at a start time to be advised.



AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan thanked the Victorian State Government and footy fans across the country for their continued support and patience during an uncertain period in the community.



“On behalf of the AFL, I want to thank the Victorian Government, led by Premier Daniel Andrews and Sports Minister Martin Pakula, and the Melbourne Cricket Club for their continued partnership and support for football from the community level all the way through to the elite.



“Today’s announcement is not what any football loving Victorian wanted to hear but the health and safety of the wider community has been a priority throughout this season and must continue to be the priority as we all navigate through this pandemic.



“We will be back at the MCG, bigger and better in 2022. I do want to acknowledge our supporters who have stuck by the game and stuck by their clubs in record numbers throughout the uncertainty this year. The connection they have with their clubs is unmatched in world sport,



“The announcement today gives us the clarity and time needed to deliver the competing clubs and fans the best Grand Final experience possible, whether that is in stadium for those in WA, or through the Channel 7 broadcast for millions of fans around the country, and indeed the world.”



Mr McLachlan also thanked the WA Government and Premier Mark McGowan for welcoming the AFL into the state and hosting the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final.



“Season 2021 has proved to be really challenging on many fronts, and we wouldn’t have reached this point without the support of all state and territory governments across the year.



“The AFL Grand Final is the biggest sporting event in the country and our players, clubs and supporters want it to be played in front of a crowd, and I would like to thank Premier McGowan and the WA Government for their commitment to make this happen,



“Western Australian footy fans are as passionate as any in the country and the stadium in Perth, with a capacity crowd of 60,000 in attendance, will be a great spectacle, not only for the city of Perth but for all footy fans around the world.



“The Grand Final event and the extensive lead up across the WA community, including Weeks Two and Three of this year’s finals series, will go a long way to leaving a lasting legacy in the state for many years to come.”



An AFL operations team will be based in Perth, after completing quarantine and will work with the WA Government on the upcoming plans, with further details to be released in coming weeks.



All players, officials and staff will continue to be led by and adhere to WA Government protocols while in the state.



The AFL has reached a suitable agreement with the Victorian Government and the Melbourne Cricket Club on amendments to this year’s contract taking into consideration the circumstances