The 21st Century A Drought Breaker

Whilst the term "drought breaker" has a far more serious meaning across the world in these times of global warming, the 21st has been a drought-breaker so far for a large number of AFL clubs. A brief look unearths:

In 2001 Lions win first flag for 57 years

in 2004 Power wins first ever (in AFL)

in 2005 Swans win first flag for 72 years

in 2007 Cats win first flag for 44 years

in 2016 Dogs win first flag for 62 years

in 2017 Tigers win first flag for 37 years

in 2021 Demons win first flag for 57 years ??

For the record, over that same time Saints (2010), Dockers (2013) and Giants (2019) break Grand Final droughts of their own.

So...who breaks their droughts next? Bombers (2000), Roos (1999), Crows(1998), Blues (1995). Have not counted Hawks, Pies or Eagles who have had recent flags or Suns who have yet to achieve a grand final or a premiership.

With the weekend's preliminary finals done and both the Melbourne Demons and Western Bulldogs romping home to book places in the 2021 Grand Final, you can't help but feel that this result represents the changing of the guard. Fans of the other sixteen AFL clubs have not paid much heed to these two clubs over the years (one flag between them since 1964), but that now changes.

For the record: these two teams played in the 1954 VFL grand final with the Bulldogs victorious by 51 points in a match that featured legends in Whitten and Barassi as well as Brownlow Medallist Peter Box and a host of other stars of the era.

It makes for a fascinating grand final at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday 25th September.