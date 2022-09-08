World Footy Podcast September 8th 2022

Short show this week as we review scores from around the world last weekend. With Labour Day in the US, storms in PNG and breaks before grand finals this weekend. Yet we still have scores from the USAFL, AFL Europe, AFL New Zealand and South Africa and previews of upcoming AFL Ontario Prelim Finals, and many Grand Finals such as AFL Germany and AFL Ireland. We also catch up on whats happening with International players across the VFL, AFL and AFLW.