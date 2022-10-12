World Footy News Women's World Rankings post 2022 European Championships

World Footy News Women’s World Rankings

Post European Championships 2022

Zagreb, Croatia.

12th October 2022

Rank Country Points Last Played

1 Australia 1

2 Ireland 54.16 3 32

3 Canada 53.40 2 19

4 Great Britain 46.63 4 20

5 Fiji 44.70 5 10

6 Canada Midnight Suns 42.60 6 8

7 United States 41.81 7 19

8 Germany 41.72 8 10

9 Papua New Guinea 37.03 9 10

10 European Crusaders 34.24 10 13

P1 Croatia 37.20 P1 6

P2 United States Liberty 31.93 P2 5

P3 Pakistan 28.79 P3 5



D Tonga 32.50 4

P -Provisional Rank as less than (8) eight qualifying matches played

D – Dormant as (8) years since last played

Ireland’s victories over Great Britain gained it 0.27 and 1.01 rating points to climb above Canada into 2nd Place

Great Britain gained 2.54 rating points with wins over Germany, Croatia and Crusaders despite two losses to Ireland to slip into 4th place above Fiji.

Germany became fully ranked during the championships in 8th place above Papua New Guinea and European Crusaders.