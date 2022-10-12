Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

World Footy News Women's World Rankings post 2022 European Championships

  • Sunday, October 23 2022 @ 03:19 pm ACDT
Europe

World Footy News Women’s World Rankings
     Post European Championships 2022
                   Zagreb, Croatia.
        12th October 2022

Rank    Country                 Points         Last        Played    
1     Australia                                       1            
2    Ireland                             54.16    3        32    
3    Canada                           53.40    2        19    
4    Great Britain                   46.63    4        20    
5    Fiji                                   44.70    5        10    
6    Canada Midnight Suns   42.60    6          8    
7    United States                  41.81    7        19    
8    Germany                         41.72    8        10    
9    Papua New Guinea         37.03    9        10    
10    European Crusaders    34.24    10       13    
P1    Croatia                         37.20    P1         6    
P2    United States Liberty    31.93    P2        5    
P3    Pakistan                        28.79    P3        5    
                        
D    Tonga                               32.50              4    

P -Provisional Rank as less than (8) eight qualifying matches played
D – Dormant as (8) years since last played

Ireland’s victories over Great Britain gained it 0.27 and 1.01 rating points to climb above Canada into 2nd Place
Great Britain gained 2.54 rating points with wins over Germany, Croatia and Crusaders despite two losses to Ireland to slip into 4th place above Fiji.
Germany became fully ranked during the championships in 8th place above Papua New Guinea and European Crusaders.