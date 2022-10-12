Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

World Footy News World Rankings post 2022 European Championships

Europe

World Footy News World Rankings 
    European Championships 2022
              Zagreb, Croatia
           12th October 2022

       Country                     Points   Last   Played    
1    Australia                                   1            
2    Papua New Guinea     61.99    2        39    
3    New Zealand               57.88    3        43    
4    Ireland                         53.84    4        71    
5    Nauru                          52.97    5        32    
6    United States            50.77    6        51    
7    Denmark                     47.45    8        51    
8    Great Britain               46.90    7        74    
9    South Africa                46.61    9        32    
10    France                      45.84    11       27    
11    Canada                    44.41    10        49    
12    Croatia                     39.87    12        23    
13    China                       39.91    13        24    
14    Fiji                            38.01    14        19    
15    Germany                  35.50    15        32    
16    Japan                       35.06    16        34    
17    Sweden                    34.18    17       39    
18    Indonesia                 30.94    18        12    
19    Pakistan                   29.14    19        10    
20    India                         27.45    20        21    
                        
                        
P1    Sri Lanka                 37.41    P1        5    
P2    Indo China              34.00    P2        7    
                        
D    Tonga                        41.93            14    
D    Finland                     27.45            15    
                        
P- Provisional as less than (8) eight qualifying matches played.
D- Dormant as (7) seven years since last played

Ireland gained 2.17 rating points enough to climb to 4th place over Nauru.
Great Britain’s losses to France (-2.02 rating points) in the semi-final and (-3.00 rating points) were instrumental in them sliding to 8th place below United States and Denmark.
France’s wins over Great Britain, Germany and Croatia (+7.22 rating points) saw France leap over China, Croatia and Canada into 10th place from 13th prior to the Championships.
Croatia slipped to 12th place losing 3.53 rating points in their campaign during the Championships.
 