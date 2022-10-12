World Footy News World Rankings post 2022 European Championships

World Footy News World Rankings

European Championships 2022

Zagreb, Croatia

12th October 2022

Country Points Last Played

1 Australia 1

2 Papua New Guinea 61.99 2 39

3 New Zealand 57.88 3 43

4 Ireland 53.84 4 71

5 Nauru 52.97 5 32

6 United States 50.77 6 51

7 Denmark 47.45 8 51

8 Great Britain 46.90 7 74

9 South Africa 46.61 9 32

10 France 45.84 11 27

11 Canada 44.41 10 49

12 Croatia 39.87 12 23

13 China 39.91 13 24

14 Fiji 38.01 14 19

15 Germany 35.50 15 32

16 Japan 35.06 16 34

17 Sweden 34.18 17 39

18 Indonesia 30.94 18 12

19 Pakistan 29.14 19 10

20 India 27.45 20 21





P1 Sri Lanka 37.41 P1 5

P2 Indo China 34.00 P2 7



D Tonga 41.93 14

D Finland 27.45 15



P- Provisional as less than (8) eight qualifying matches played.

D- Dormant as (7) seven years since last played

Ireland gained 2.17 rating points enough to climb to 4th place over Nauru.

Great Britain’s losses to France (-2.02 rating points) in the semi-final and (-3.00 rating points) were instrumental in them sliding to 8th place below United States and Denmark.

France’s wins over Great Britain, Germany and Croatia (+7.22 rating points) saw France leap over China, Croatia and Canada into 10th place from 13th prior to the Championships.

Croatia slipped to 12th place losing 3.53 rating points in their campaign during the Championships.

