Transatlantic Cup 2024 Great Britain Bulldogs Squad

Transatlantic Cup Great Britain Bulldogs Player Squad.

AFL Great Britain has announced the Bulldogs player squad for the 2024 TransAtlantic Cup in Canada

Adam Kelly Joe Ellis Adam Reed Joe Moore

Andy Walkden (VC) Matt Morris Cai Andrew

Matthew Gallagher Mike Sharp (CC) Callum Jenkinson

Calumn Newman Myles Hudson (VC) Chris Fearon

Oli Hobin Connor Jeffrey Oliver Rees David Hodgson

Ollie Lewey Ed Roberts Owain Ryland (VC) Patrick Statham

George Bowman Jack Coughlan Ross Denton (CC)

Jacob Robinson Jake Tucker Steven Welton

Head Coach Dean Thomas

Assistant Coach Matthew KilHeeny Paul Blight

Manager Sarah Howell