Transatlantic Cup 2024 Great Britain Bulldogs Squad

AFL Great Britain has announced the Bulldogs player squad for the 2024 TransAtlantic Cup in Canada 

Adam Kelly           Joe Ellis          Adam Reed          Joe Moore

Andy Walkden (VC)                      Matt Morris           Cai Andrew

Matthew Gallagher         Mike Sharp (CC)                Callum Jenkinson

Calumn Newman            Myles Hudson (VC)            Chris Fearon

Oli Hobin             Connor Jeffrey    Oliver Rees         David Hodgson

Ollie Lewey          Ed Roberts        Owain Ryland (VC)   Patrick Statham

George Bowman            Jack Coughlan            Ross Denton (CC)

Jacob Robinson              Jake Tucker               Steven Welton

    Head Coach        Dean Thomas

Assistant Coach    Matthew KilHeeny     Paul Blight

          Manager       Sarah Howell