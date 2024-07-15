Transatlantic Cup 2024 Great Britain Bulldogs Squad
Transatlantic Cup Great Britain Bulldogs Player Squad.
AFL Great Britain has announced the Bulldogs player squad for the 2024 TransAtlantic Cup in Canada
Adam Kelly Joe Ellis Adam Reed Joe Moore
Andy Walkden (VC) Matt Morris Cai Andrew
Matthew Gallagher Mike Sharp (CC) Callum Jenkinson
Calumn Newman Myles Hudson (VC) Chris Fearon
Oli Hobin Connor Jeffrey Oliver Rees David Hodgson
Ollie Lewey Ed Roberts Owain Ryland (VC) Patrick Statham
George Bowman Jack Coughlan Ross Denton (CC)
Jacob Robinson Jake Tucker Steven Welton
Head Coach Dean Thomas
Assistant Coach Matthew KilHeeny Paul Blight
Manager Sarah Howell