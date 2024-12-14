Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

  • Friday, December 13 2024 @ 04:30 pm ACDT
  • Contributed by:
  • Views: 1,277
General News

World Footy News AFL World Rankings. Pacific Cup 2024. 

Rankings as at 28th November 2024.

Nauru's defeat of New Zealand Falcons early in the Pacific Cup brought about the only change in Ranking since the Trans-Atlantic competition held in August. 

 RankCountryPointsLast Played 
 1Australia 1   
 2Papua New Guinea64.352 43 
 3Ireland56.684 77 
 4Nauru54.485 36 
 5New Zealand54.023 47 
 6Great Britain51.876 79 
 7United States49.867 57 
 8Denmark47.458 51 
 9South Africa46.619 32 
 19France45.5610 33 
 11Canada43.4611 55 
 12China39.9112 23 
 13Croatia39.8713 24 
 14Fiji38.0114 23 
 15Germany35.5015 32 
 16Japan35.0616 34 
 17Sweden34.1817 39 
 18Indonesia30.9418 12 
 19Pakistan29.1419 10 
 20India20.7120 21 
 P1Sri Lanka37.41P1 5 
 P2Colombia34.32P2 5 
 P3Indo
