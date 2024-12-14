World Footy News AFL World Rankings
- Friday, December 13 2024 @ 04:30 pm ACDT
- Contributed by: Cam Homes
- Views: 1,277
World Footy News AFL World Rankings. Pacific Cup 2024.
Rankings as at 28th November 2024.
Nauru's defeat of New Zealand Falcons early in the Pacific Cup brought about the only change in Ranking since the Trans-Atlantic competition held in August.
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|Last
|Played
|1
|Australia
|1
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|64.35
|2
|43
|3
|Ireland
|56.68
|4
|77
|4
|Nauru
|54.48
|5
|36
|5
|New Zealand
|54.02
|3
|47
|6
|Great Britain
|51.87
|6
|79
|7
|United States
|49.86
|7
|57
|8
|Denmark
|47.45
|8
|51
|9
|South Africa
|46.61
|9
|32
|19
|France
|45.56
|10
|33
|11
|Canada
|43.46
|11
|55
|12
|China
|39.91
|12
|23
|13
|Croatia
|39.87
|13
|24
|14
|Fiji
|38.01
|14
|23
|15
|Germany
|35.50
|15
|32
|16
|Japan
|35.06
|16
|34
|17
|Sweden
|34.18
|17
|39
|18
|Indonesia
|30.94
|18
|12
|19
|Pakistan
|29.14
|19
|10
|20
|India
|20.71
|20
|21
|P1
|Sri Lanka
|37.41
|P1
|5
|P2
|Colombia
|34.32
|P2
|5
|P3
|Indo
Search
Translate
User Functions
Remote Login Options
Events
There are no upcoming events
Featured Sites
Older Stories
Friday 08-Nov
Tuesday 15-Oct
Monday 23-Sep
Saturday 21-Sep
Friday 13-Sep
Sunday 08-Sep
Friday 06-Sep
Saturday 31-Aug
Friday 30-Aug
Socials
Who's Online
Guest Users: 120
Random Image
Error in PHP Block. Function, phpblock_mg_randommedia, does not exist.
What's New
Articles last 2 weeks
Comments last 2 weeks
Links last 2 weeksNo recent new links
Advertisements