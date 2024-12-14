World Footy News AFL World Rankings

World Footy News AFL World Ranking, Women post Pacific Cup 2024.

New Zealand & Nauru make debut in International Footy.

Nauru Aroeni enter provisionally at P1 and New Zealand Kahu at P3.

Tonga Storm play 8th and 9th International matches to become fully ranked in 11th Place with 29.40 Rating pts.

Rank Country Points Last Played 1 Australia 1 2 Ireland 56.02 2 37 3 Canada 51.37 3 25 4 United States 48.31 4 25 5 Great Britain 45.14 5 25 6 Fiji 44.70 6 10 7 Canada Midnight Suns 42.95 7 9 8 Germany 41.72 8 10 9 Papua New Guinea 36.07 9 14 10 European Crusaders 34.24 10 13 p 11 Tonga 29.40 D 9 P1 Nauru 3 45.52 - 4 q P2 Colombia 5 41.54 P1 5 P3 New Zealand 3 38.54 - 4 q P4 Croatia 6 37.20 P2 6 q P5 France 5 33.60 P3 5 q P6 United States Liberty 6 31.58 P4 6 q P7 Pakistan 5 28.79 P5 5

Cam Homes