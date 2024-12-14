World Footy News AFL World Rankings

Independent News and Views from the International Aussie Rules Community

  Saturday, December 14 2024
World Footy News AFL World Ranking, Women post Pacific Cup 2024.

New Zealand & Nauru make debut in International Footy.

Nauru Aroeni enter provisionally at P1 and New Zealand Kahu at P3.

Tonga Storm play 8th and 9th International matches to become fully ranked in 11th Place with 29.40 Rating pts.

 

        
 RankCountryPointsLast Played 
 1Australia 1   
 2Ireland56.022 37 
 3Canada51.373 25 
 4United States48.314 25 
 5Great Britain45.145 25 
 6Fiji44.706 10 
 7Canada Midnight Suns42.957 9 
 8Germany41.728 10 
 9Papua New Guinea36.079 14 
 10European Crusaders34.2410 13 
p11Tonga29.40D 9 
 P1Nauru345.52- 4 
qP2Colombia541.54P1 5 
 P3New Zealand338.54- 4 
qP4Croatia637.20P2 6 
qP5France533.60P3 5 
qP6United States Liberty631.58P4 6 
qP7Pakistan528.79P5 5 
        
        

Cam Homes 