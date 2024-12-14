World Footy News AFL World Rankings
World Footy News AFL World Rankings Women post Pacific Cup 2024.
New Zealand & Nauru make debut in International Footy.
Nauru Aroeni enter provisionally at P1 and New Zealand Kahu at P3.
Tonga Storm play 8th and 9th International matches to become fully ranked in 11th Place with 29.40 Rating pts.
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|Last
|Played
|1
|Australia
|1
|2
|Ireland
|56.02
|2
|37
|3
|Canada
|51.37
|3
|25
|4
|United States
|48.31
|4
|25
|5
|Great Britain
|45.14
|5
|25
|6
|Fiji
|44.70
|6
|10
|7
|Canada Midnight Suns
|42.95
|7
|9
|8
|Germany
|41.72
|8
|10
|9
|Papua New Guinea
|36.07
|9
|14
|10
|European Crusaders
|34.24
|10
|13
|p
|11
|Tonga
|29.40
|D
|9
|P1
|Nauru3
|45.52
|-
|4
|q
|P2
|Colombia5
|41.54
|P1
|5
|P3
|New Zealand3
|38.54
|-
|4
|q
|P4
|Croatia6
|37.20
|P2
|6
|q
|P5
|France5
|33.60
|P3
|5
|q
|P6
|United States Liberty6
|31.58
|P4
|6
|q
|P7
|Pakistan5
|28.79
|P5
|5
